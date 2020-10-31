Kaiden Turner Helps Lead Fayetteville’s Defense in 52-14 Victory Over Rogers Heritage

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Class of 2022 three-star linebacker Kaiden Turner is one of the leaders of a Fayetteville defense that is continuing to play better.

Turner and his teammates defeated Rogers Heritage 52-14 on Friday night at Harmon Field. Turner who had four tackles unofficially talked about the win and how the season is going to this point.

“I thought I did what I could,” Turner said. “With our scheme I fit really quick. Every time I kept fitting they were just bouncing it back to the other A gap so I was doing my job a lot. I was letting my other teammates make plays and stuff. I was just doing what I can to help us win.”

Fayetteville started the season 0-4, but lost to some of the better teams in this area. They lost to Conway, North Little Rock, Owasso (Okla.) and Fort Smith Northside. They have proceeded to win three of their next four games with the only setback to Bentonville, another one of the top teams in Arkansas. They will finish up the regular season at Har-Ber next Friday before heading to the playoffs. Turner and the Bulldogs are 2-1 in the conference. Can the team enter the playoffs with some momentum?

“I think we can,” Turner said. “We’re starting to hit our stride. Switched our defense up a little bit which helps us a lot. I mean I think we’re starting to hit our stride. Last year we hit our stride about the second to last game of the regular season and then we started kicking butt. I’m super excited, very excited.”

Because of a COVID rule if a team has to cancel a game they’re automatically in the playoffs.

“We had to cancel against Bentonville West so that puts us automatically in the playoffs,” Turner said. “Rogers canceled against us.”

Turner talked about what he feels are his strengths on the football field.

“Speed is a big factor,” Turner said. “I show up super aggressive and I have a lot of power. I hit whoever has the ball.”

Turner was offered by the Hogs on July 21. He also has offers from Kansas, Indiana and Houston. He has done virtual visits with the Razorbacks, Kansas and Indiana.

“It’s going really good,” Turner said. “It has been a little slow with the people in the Big Ten. They’re obviously getting into their season so it’s been a little weird with them, but it’s pretty good. I’m starting to talk to K-State a little bit so I hope they offer soon.”

The Razorbacks are 2-2 on the season. Barry Odom has the defense playing outstanding and Turner has taken notice.

“Coach Odom is doing some great things and I’m super excited for him and the whole staff,” Turner said. “I’ve been super impressed with the defense. Obviously, they look good as a team, but the defense is what has stuck out tp me the most and I’m super happy for all of them.”

Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan have played really well at linebacker for the Hogs.

“Grant is a baller,” Turner said. “Me and Drew talk a little bit so I’m kinda tight with him. Bumper this year is a baller and I’m super impressed with him. The way they built the defense around the linebackers allows them to make a lot of plays.”

Prior to last night’s game, Turner had 46 tackles, 21 solo, 11 for loss, five sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, a pass breakup, two fumble recoveries and a forced one. He has carried the ball three times for 10 yards.

