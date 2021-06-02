Kaden Henley Talks Unofficial Visit to Arkansas, Meets Coaching Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2022 linebacker Kaden Henley took advantage of the NCAA dropping the COVID restrictions and allowing recruits to visit campuses again.

Henley, 6-2, 227, was offered by the Razorbacks on March 10 and committed the same day. Henley was impressed with what he saw during his visit to the UA on Tuesday.

“It went great just to be able to get up there on campus and see everything in person,” Henley said. “It was awesome and I had a great time.”

He got to meet the new linebacker coach Michael Scherer, who offered him a scholarship.

“I enjoyed talking to him,” Henley said. “We had about an hour conversation. He just talked about the future and what his plan is for me.”

Henley was impressed with how accessible the coaching staff was with him and the other visitors.

“I was surprised how much I personally got to talk to the coaches,” Henley said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman talked to me for about an hour and Coach (Barry) Odom and Coach Scherer each talked to me for about an hour.”

He said the coaches had a message for him as far as his work ethic.

“All the coaches said they like how talented I am, but they also like my work ethic and how that makes me standout in front of others,” Henley said. “How that will make me standout in the future if I keep working like I am now.”

Henley wasted no time in saying yes to an offer from Arkansas and still remains ready to suit up for the Hogs.

“I’m excited,” Henley said. “It’s going to be fun. I’m planning to be at as many games I can be this fall.”

Henley and the Saints are coming off a dream season when they won the Class 4A state title. He had 159 tackles, 106 solo, 26 for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, forced two fumbles, recovered a pair and had one defensive touchdown. He also was a standout on offense for Shiloh Christian. The team just completed its spring drills.

“It went well,” Henley said. “We’re going to have a really good team again. I can’t wait to get out there and compete.”