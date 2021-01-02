Justin Smith Out 3-to-6 Weeks After Ankle Surgery

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas will be without the services of 6-foot-7 senior combo forward Justin Smith against No. 12 Missouri on Saturday, as well as the next 3-6 weeks, as he recovers from a Friday arthroscopic debridement surgery due to a right foot injury Smith suffered in the first half of the Hogs’ 97-85 road win over Auburn on Wednesday.

Arkansas played the second half at Auburn without Smith, who suffered a right foot/ankle injury in transition. Smith was helped off the court but was putting his weight on both feet, then he returned to the game to finish the first half, but at halftime he was fitted with a walking boot and returned to the Arkansas bench where he sat for the entire second half.

“He’s sore,” Musselman explained during a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “There’s nothing that’s long-term, meaning there’s nothing to my knowledge as of (Thursday) that’s broken or anything like that. But he’s really swollen and really sore. It’s probably not worth speculating one way or the other, because we’re under 24 hours from when the injury [happened], but it’s a deep bone bruise.”

Smith is Arkansas’ primary interior threat at both ends of the floor, averaging 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He had started all 9 games for the Hogs prior to Saturday’s announcement.