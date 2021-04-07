Junior forward Ethan Henderson is second Hog to enter transfer portal

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 13: Ethan Henderson #24 of the Arkansas Razorbacks defends a shot by Aundre Hyatt #15 of the LSU Tigers during the first half of their semifinal game in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior Ethan Henderson has announced he will enter the transfer portable as he intends to leave the Razorbacks basketball program after three seasons.

“Being a Razorback for the past 3 years has been an unbelievable opportunity,” Henderson posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday. “Being able to play for my home state is an experience I will always remember. I want to express how grateful I am to Coach (Mike) Anderson for recruiting me and to Coach (Eric) Musselman for letting me further my time as a Razorback, and all my apst coaches that got me to this point. Thank you to the fans that packed Bud Walton Arena every game and made the environment amazing for us. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates. Thank you for pushing me everyday to be a better player. What we accomplished this season won’t be forgotten.

“I am excited to further my college basketball career. I am entering my name into the transfer portal and looking forward to where God takes me next.”

Henderson (6-8 forward / center, Little Rock Parkview) came to Arkansas in 2018 as a national Top 100 / 4-star recruit according to ESPN’s prospect rankings. He’s the second Razorback from that 2018 recruiting class to announce that he is transferring from Arkansas as fellow junior Desi Sills did the same last week. Those two were the last remaining holdovers from the Mike Anderson era as head coach of the Razorbacks.

Henderson played three full seasons (2018-19, ’19-20, and ’20-21) and appeared in 50 games at Arkansas, starting 6 times and registering career totals of 63 points, 81 rebounds, and 30 blocks in 346 minutes.

As part of 10th-ranked Arkansas’ ’20-21 campaign that ended on March 29 in the NCAA tournament Elite Eight with a final record of 25-7, Henderson appeared in 18 games and averaged 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per outing while shooting a career-best 71.4% from the field. He competed in 3 of the Hogs’ 4 NCAAT games, and his best performances were in back-to-back matchups in the SEC tournament when he combined for 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a collective 35 minutes against Missouri and LSU.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic exception made by the NCAA, college players will receive an extra year of eligibility, meaning Henderson will have two more seasons of immediate playing eligibility beginning in ’21-22.

As a sophomore, Henderson finished ’19-20 on a high note as he started in 6 of the Hogs’ final 7 games. He was not in the top 8 rotation before he broke into a starting role, and once he did he established career highs in minutes and rebounds (30 and 9, respectively, in a win over Tennessee), points (10 in a win over LSU), and blocks (4 in a road loss against Texas A&M). He played in 20 of Arkansas’ 32 games in ’19-20 and finished with 31 points, 46 rebounds, and 16 blocks in 184 minutes while shooting 57.1% from the field (12-of-21 field goals) and 41.2% from the free throw line.

As a freshman in ’18-19, Henderson played in only 12 games, totaling 52 minutes, 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 1 assist. Henderson showed flashes in the 2019 postseason NIT in departed center Daniel Gafford’s absence, seeing his most significant action of the season in a road win at Providence as he logged a then-career-best 18 minutes while contributing then-career-highs in points (6) and rebounds (5).