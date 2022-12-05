FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit.

Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter.

“This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans I’ve seen. It’s a great situation. They were telling us the University of Arkansas football team is the biggest football team, sports venue in the state. There’s no pro teams and no other Power 5 school. We can tell they are the pride of Arkansas. Just to be able to put on for a state like Arkansas and the fan base would be amazing and quite the experience. I’m looking forward to being involved in Fayetteville and the University and sports.”

Braun played in 20 games at Florida including seven starts in 2021. He only played in two games in 2022 with a new coach. He played mostly guard with the Gators, but spent a little time at tackle.

“I’m a guard,” Braun said.

You committed to Coach Pittman at Georgia. He goes to Arkansas and you to Florida, but now reunited. How nice is that?

“It’s fantastic,” Braun said. “When he was recruiting me at Georgia he was very upfront with me that the only job was the head coaching job at Arkansas. It was kind of his dream. So to see him achieve his dream and to be able to a part of him having success in a place he loves so much will be tremendous. I’m looking forward to being on his team and helping him win championships.”

Others Braun said he considered once he went into transfer portal were UCF, FSU, Penn State, Oklahoma State.

“There was some others out there, but I didn’t want to go too crazy with it,” Braun said. “I only wanted to go to places I was comfortable with. At the end of the day, Arkansas is the place I’m most familiar with, comfortable with and where I want to be the next 2-3 years.”

He was a four-star recruit out of Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee High School in the Class of 2020. Braun comes from a very athletic family.

Braun’s father, Mike, was a four-year letterwinner as an offensive tackle for Army West Point’s football team (1986-89). Braun’s mother, Karen, was a four-year starter for Army West Point’s basketball team from 1985-89, playing 112 games. Ranks No. 4 in school history in career rebounds (863) and career rebounding average (7.7), No. 6 in career field goal percentage (48.8 percent / 368 of 574). One of Braun’s two older brothers, Parker, played offensive guard at Georgia Tech for three seasons (All-ACC First Team in 2017 and 2018), before he started all 12 regular season games for Texas in 2019 as a graduate transfer. Braun’s oldest brother, Trey, was an offensive lineman at Georgia Tech from 2011-15 (All-ACC Honorable Mention as a senior).

Braun will begin classes at Arkansas in January. He, his wife and mother went apartment shopping in Fayetteville prior to flying home. He is the first transfer to announce for the Razorbacks and joins 23 high school pledges so far in the Class of 2023.