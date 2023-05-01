BENTON — Earle Class of 2024 wide receiver Joseph McVay has gone from being a virtual unknown to a national recruit in a very short time.

McVay, 6-0, 185, was one of the top prospects at Sunday’s Monster Camp in Benton. As a junior in 2022, McVay caught 69 passes for 1,573 yards and 22 touchdowns. He is also a standout in track and field as well as basketball. He ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash on Sunday. McVay is now up to 13 offers and talked about the attention he’s receiving from schools.

“Earl Gill got my film out and that helped a lot,” McVay said. “Everybody like my film. They love what I can do on the court and on the field. They love my athleticism.”

McVay currently has offers from Texas A&M, South Carolina, Penn State, Texas State, Austin Peay, Arkansas State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Tulane, Tulsa, UTSA, Colorado State and UAPB. McVay was outstanding for the Earle basketball team and same for the track and field team.

“I actually do the high jump and 100 in track,” McVay said. “On the high jump I did 6 (feet) 6 (inches).”

Despite pulling in offers at a very fast pace, McVay chose to come to the Monster Camp and workout. He talked about his reasoning for that.

“I’m just hoping to learn something new every day,” McVay said. “Get more exposure. learn something new and just get better.”

One school not on his offer list right now is Arkansas though that could be changing soon. McVay grew up an Arkansas fan and hopes that’s the case.

“I love the Razorbacks,” McVay said. “I grew up watching the Razorbacks. I’m from Arkansas. I’ve been talking to Coach Kenny Guiton. I’m gonna go out there one day.”

What would an offer from the Razorbacks mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” McVay said. “Getting an offer from my homestate who wouldn’t want that?”

McVay was obviously outstanding on the gridiron as a junior and talked about what his goals for this fall are.

“Just get better,” McVay said. “That’s all I want to do is get better.”

McVay said he never got frustrated early on when he was doing outstanding on the field, but yet not getting offers.

“I always knew it was coming,” McVay said. “I had no doubt.”

Click here for junior season highlights.

Click here for triple coverage highlights.

Click here for basketball tweet.

Click here for athletic jump.