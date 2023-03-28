AUGUSTA, Ga. – Arkansas women’s golf signee Maria José Marin is ready to play at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, starting Wednesday, March 29 and running to Saturday, April 1. José Marin is one of 72 amateurs in the world to receive an invitation to play in the tournament.

A November signee, José Marin will come to the Hill this upcoming fall for the start of the 2023-24 season. The Cali, Colombia native is ranked No. 41 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 50 in the Rolex AJGA Ranking. José Marin is coming off a runner-up finish at the Women’s Amateur Latin America Championship and was the semifinalist for the 2022 USGA Girls Junior Championship. She has tallied 21 wins and 27 top-10 finishes as an amateur.

At Augusta National, the first 36 holes will take place over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. After a cut, the leading 30 players will advance to Sunday’s final round to be played at Augusta National, the home of A Tradition Unlike Any Other, the Masters.

The first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Central Time from Champions Retreat Golf Club. NBC Sports will broadcast the final round on Sunday, For more information on the tournament, visit anwagolf.com.

More Information

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.