FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s a battle of two top 5 opponents this week as the No. 4 Arkansas Gymnastics team heads to Birmingham to take on No. 3 Alabama.

The Hogs are coming off a 197.150-196.350 win over Georgia, their best ever season-opening score.

Head coach Jordyn Wieber sat down with the media on Wednesday to talk about that win over the Bulldogs and preview their meet with the Crimson Tide.

You can watch the full press conference in the video above.

The Hogs face off with Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night and the meet will be aired on SEC Network.