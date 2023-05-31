By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh is opting to stay in the 2023 NBA Draft and will forgo the remainder of his college playing eligibility, a source told Hogville on Wednesday night.

Walsh (6-7 combo forward, native of DeSoto, Texas) is fresh off positive performances at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago in mid-May, where his measurables, agility testing, and shooting-drill efficiency were among the best relative to other players at his position, and he played well in two 5-on-5 scrimmages (his per-36-minute averages were 13.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.8 steals as he shot 33.3% from 3 and 85.6% at the free throw line).

Walsh has mostly mid-to-late second-round mock-draft projections for the fast-approaching draft (June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY). His decision to stay in the draft and pursue his professional basketball career was made known publicly on Wednesday, May 31, which was the NCAA’s deadline for college-eligible players to withdraw from the draft if they intended to return to school to play in ’23-24.

When he announced he was declaring for the NBA Draft on April 19 (while leaving open the possibility of a return to Arkansas), Walsh became the fifth Razorback with remaining playing eligibility from the ’22-23 roster to declare for the draft, an unprecedented amount from a single Arkansas team when looking at the program historically.

Walsh projects as a 3-and-D wing at the professional basketball level. As a position-flexible 3/4-combo forward at Arkansas, he was the only frontliner for the Hogs who would mix in face-up and interior production on offense as he also evolved his two-way impact (offense and defense) throughout the season, culminating in him being the Hogs’ X-factor in postseason play.

His constant hounding and effective disruption against Kansas’ first-team All American and Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson and Illinois versatile Coleman Hawkins were significant in helping the Hogs survive-and-advance in the first two rounds of a ’22-23 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 run.

As one of three heralded 5-star prospects coming into ’22-23, Walsh finished the season with 22 starts in his 36 games played and had averages of 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 24.4 minutes while shooting 43.3% from the field, including 27.8% from 3, and 71.2% from the free throw line.

Walsh had big production in the Hogs’ biggest wins — 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in 33 minutes against Kansas in the NCAAT; 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block against Auburn in the SECT; 13 points (4-of-4 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3, and 4-of-4 free throws) at Kentucky; 12 points and 7 rebounds against Texas A&M at home; 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block against Oklahoma at a neutral site; and career-high 18 points (7-of-7 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3, and 3-of-4 free throws), 4 steals, and 3 rebounds against Bradley at a neutral site.