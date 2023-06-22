FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the 38th in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings have selected former Arkansas Razorback Jordan Walsh.

However, the Kings have agreed to trade the 38th pick to the Boston Celtics, thus Walsh will be donning the green and white come October.

Walsh, a 6’7 freshman from Desoto, Texas, played in all 36 games during the 2022-2023 season in Fayetteville. The forward averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and tied with Anthony Black for most games played as a Razorback freshman in program history.

He became the fourth one-and-done in program history to be drafted, joining Black, Smith, and former Arkansas star and current Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody, who was drafted 14th overall in 2021.

Walsh is part of the men’s program having a player(s) selected in five consecutive drafts (2019-2023). He is the 41st Hog to be selected all-time in the NBA Draft.

Our Hogville scouting report on Walsh — his measurables, agility testing, and 5-on-5 production at the combine were helpful to his draft cause in multiple ways — is that his upside is based mostly on having a 7-4 wingspan, athleticism, and a track record of tenacity and versatility in defending multiple backcourt and frontcourt positions. He’s a 3-and-D development prospect, something every NBA team covets in bunches if they can get ’em. But the 3 part of the equation is the biggest question mark as Walsh had poor efficiency on a low volume of attempts from distance in his one season at Arkansas (this was also true of his combine 5-on-5 work beyond the arc in mid-May).

Though Walsh lacks skill as a ball-handler, shot creator, and pull-up shooter, if he can bulk up while improving as a spot-up shooter from NBA three-point range — he’s got a nice enough release — to package with his abilities to crash the offensive glass for putbacks and as a finisher above the rim in transition or on lob passes in the halfcourt, he could offer a competent complement on offense while being a tenacious defender capable of holding his own in on-ball assignments as well as screen-game switches from wings on to guards and/or bigs. Maturity, decision-making on the court, and a propensity to foul are more areas that need improvement, but his work against draft-projected combo forwards Jalen Wilson (Kansas) and Coleman Hawkins (Illinois) in the Razorbacks’ NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 run in March was impressive and perhaps offered a glimpse of his potential as a stopper in the NBA. Best current NBA comparison: Dorian Finney-Smith, 6-7 wing, Dallas Mavericks.

As one of three heralded 5-star prospects coming into ’22-23, Walsh finished the season with 22 starts in his 36 games played and had averages of 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 24.4 minutes while shooting 43.3% from the field, including 27.8% from 3, and 71.2% from the free throw line.

Walsh had big production in the Hogs’ biggest wins — 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in 33 minutes against Kansas in the NCAAT; 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block against Auburn in the SECT; 13 points (4-of-4 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3, and 4-of-4 free throws) at Kentucky; 12 points and 7 rebounds against Texas A&M at home; 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block against Oklahoma at a neutral site; and career-high 18 points (7-of-7 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3, and 3-of-4 free throws), 4 steals, and 3 rebounds against Bradley at a neutral site.