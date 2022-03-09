FAYETTEVILLE — Jordan Silver came out of Branson (Mo.) High School and entered the University of Arkansas as a preferred walk-on long snapper.

Silver was one of the 13 Razorbacks participating in Pro Day on Wednesday. Afterward he reflected back on how it went for him with 30 of the 32 NFL teams in attendance.

“It’s been fun,” Silver said. “After the Senior Bowl I came back and started working on some drills. I didn’t really plan to do all the events, but I thought you only get to do Pro Drill once so you might as well do it. Sometimes in between it I would ask the scouts do you even want to see my L drill? They are like, ‘Do you want to do it?’ I was like I don’t think it applies that much so I’m not going to do it. But I think I did well today. I’ve been working with Brett Goode and talking with Don Muhlbach of the Lions. So they’ve been great mentors for me snapping in the pros. Just setting myself in the best position to succeed at the next level.”

Silver was invited to the Senior Bowl and told a story on Wednesday how that was one of his initial goals at Arkansas.

“When I came in as a freshman and they had Brett Goode on the wall over here, 61 and a snapper,” Silver said. “I was like he made it to the Senior Bowl so I want to make it to the Senior Bowl. It’s been a whole goal through like through my whole freshman career coming all the way through college. I got every all-star game invite, the NFLPA, East-West Shrine, but I was like man I really want the Senior Bowl. Then finally the Senior Bowl came and it was just really cool. Me and my dad celebrated obviously because it’s a huge, mini achievement in the grand scheme of things, but it meant a lot to me.”

Silver was asked about his agent and who he’s using.

“Kevin Gold is my agent,” Silver said. “He’s Longsnap.com. He doesn’t have an agency it’s just him.”

In the NFL Draft it was apparent some teams value a long snapper enough to use a draft pick on him. Silver took notice.

“Yeah so last year there was two drafted, Thomas Fletcher and Camaron Cheeseman,” Silver said. “I definitely think it’s trending in the right direction where more snappers are getting drafted. More people are realizing it’s a specialized position. It would be awesome to hear my name called on draft day, but if not I’m hoping to hear a phone call right after.”

What about the fitness and strength level for a snapper?

“It’s a little weird. In pro schemes the long snapper blocks,” Silver said. “So you are basically taking the footwork of an O-lineman and you are trying to get back like a DB. So it’s a mix of things. You have to snap first obviously because that’s the most important part. It has been a culmination of things. I’ve been working with our awesome strength staff here. They put me in a great position. So it has been a blessing to work with them again.”

The NFL Draft is April 28-30.