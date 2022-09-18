FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck chose Arkansas over Auburn as well as others in recruiting and he has provided a huge boost to the defense.

In Arkansas’ 38-27 win over Missouri State on Saturday night Domineck had seven tackles, three solos, two for loss and a pair of sacks. Domineck has been backing up Zach Williams, but getting a lot of snaps.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to impact the team,” Domineck said. “I’m out here to play my heart all the way out and do what I need to do. It’s really just the defensive scheme and everybody else is setting it up for me. If you saw that sack at the end of the half, Drew (Sanders) really had him first. It should be 6.5, but he let him go and he saved me. I’m still chasing him. I’m still trying to beat him in sacks.”

Sanders has been amazing in the three games at Arkansas after coming in from Alabama.

“If that ain’t the truth!,” Domineck said.

While the defense had eight sacks and the offense piled up 597 yards it was Bryce Stephens’ punt return that Domineck may have been most excited about.

“It really gave us a breath of fresh air,” Domineck said. “Sitting there on the sideline, we saw it happen in real time and we’re just a like, you know how you’re sitting there, and then your heart starts racing and going faster and faster all of a sudden as the play develops. That was really a high for us. We just wanted to be able to ride that momentum.”

At Georgia Tech, Domineck played in 31 games with 15 starts. He had 103 tackles, 54 solo, 17 for loss, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, recovered three, eight quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.