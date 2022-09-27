FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck spent his first four seasons at Georgia Tech entering the transfer portal and ending up with the Razorbacks.

On Monday, Georgia Tech fired its head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. Collins was beginning his fourth season at Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 to start the season with the lone victory 35-17 over Western Carolina. They have had one-sided losses to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF. They have now lost nine consecutive games to FBS opponents. Domineck commented on his former coach and AD.

“I have utmost respect for Coach Collins and Todd Stansbury,” Domineck said. “He’s a good coach, it just didn’t work out at Georgia Tech. Hopefully he gets another coaching job soon and he’s able to prove to people he knows what he’s doing. He can coach.

“Todd Stansbury was a great AD. I know he’s going to get another opportunity I know both of them are going to get another opportunity.”

In four seasons at Tech, Domineck played in 31 games with 15 starts. He had 103 tackles, including 54 solo, 17 for loss, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, three recovered, eight quarterback hurries and two pass deflections. With the Hogs through four games, Domineck has 13 tackles, eight solo, 4.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a recovered one.

“Honestly, I’m just happy to be at Arkansas,” Domineck said. “Whatever is happening over at Georgia Tech, it doesn’t really affect me too much now. Yeah, it’s sad to see my friends and my old teammates not being able to prosper the way they want, but I know in the end, Coach Brent Key, the new interim head coach, he’s going to lead them boys in the right direction. He’s going to be able to take them up to a different level.

“I’m just happy to see the team hasn’t really quit. They’re just going out there to play their brand of football, the same way we’re going to play our brand of football.”

Domineck and the Hogs will play host to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS.