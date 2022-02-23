FAYETTEVILLE — Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck entered the transfer portal on Feb. 19 and has now collected 19 offers with one from Arkansas being the first.

Domineck, 6-3, 235, will take some official visits to check out what schools have to offer and then enroll there this summer and play in the fall. Domineck played his high school football at Lakeland (Fla.) George Jenkins and was a three-star recruit. On Wednesday afternoon shortly after getting out of ah afternoon class at Georgia Tech he talked about his recruiting.

“Ever since hitting the portal I’ve definitely received a whole bunch of offers,” Domineck said. “I can say it feels like I’m back in high school. I’m really going back through the recruiting process and everything now with a different plan. I have my degree from Tech so now I’m just trying to find me a new spot.”

Arkansas offered on Feb. 21 and then a steady flow of offers from others have rolled in.

“The Arkansas offer definitely is huge to me, definitely huge,” Domineck said. “Because they offer everything I would really want in a program. They play in SEC Football first off football wise. So that’s amazing. They have a great Kinesiology and Exercise Science program which I really want to get into, get my undergrad and work it. Start my own PT (Physical Therapy) school when I’m done with college and football whenever that is.

“The coaches are definitely wholesome, they’re definitely friendly to me and definitely know what they are talking about. They have some experience with them. They were talking to me about just how they see me fitting into football and the atmosphere of the whole program and things like that. It has been a real process and I’m definitely trying to take a visit out there.”

Domineck talked to Deke Adams and Sam Pittman about what Arkansas has to offer. Adams is the new defensive line coach at Arkansas and made a very strong impression on Domineck.

“Deke Adams is really cool,” Domineck said. “I definitely got to know him a little bit, a lot actually. We’ve been on the phone a lot over the past couple of days and what not. It’s crazy because he’s actually from Mississippi where my mom is from. They actually have that in common. Hopefully we can just connect and talk some more about all the connections we have going on. Deke Adams is a really good coach. He has some experience and great connections so it was really an honor and pleasure to get to talk to him.”

Domineck was playing with Georgia Tech this season as a redshirt junior. He finished with 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one returned 70 yards for a touchdown. But he did have time to take notice of Arkansas finishing 9-4 and defeating Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl.

“Definitely has been an amazing season,” Domineck said. “I watched them and a lot of SEC ball because my dad used to play at Florida. My dad went to a JUCO school and then transferred over to Florida. It’s really I’ve just seen the way they’ve turned that program around. Two years ago when they had about two wins to 9-4 to see them taking a stride like really accounts for the culture and everything they have over there as well. Just watching them and how they’ve progressed is really crazy. I’ve been imagining to myself to see if I would fit into that scheme or what not, the culture and overall aspect of Arkansas.”

As far as a timetable, Domineck talked about going through the recruiting process and then getting prepared for his new school.

“I actually plan on taking officials over the months of March and April,” Domineck said. “And I definitely want to be committed somewhere by March or at the latest May 1. That way I can get up on campus when they start whether that be in May or June.”

In addition to Arkansas, Domineck has gained offers from Auburn, UCF, USF, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Buffalo, Tennessee State, Penn State, UConn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Alcorn State, Kansas, Tulane and UAB.

At Georgia Tech, Domineck has 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two pass breakups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two returned for touchdowns.

