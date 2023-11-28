FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, Arkansas sophomore linebacker Jordan Crook has entered the transfer portal.

Crook, from Duncanville (Texas) High School, had indicated to a source on Saturday he was entering the transfer portal and leaving Arkansas as was Pooh Paul.

Crook had 28 tackles, including eight solo. He also had a sack and forced a fumble. ‘As a true freshman in 2022, Crook started the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. He played in all 13 games with 12 tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Others entering the portal to this point are Paul, Sam Mbake and Jaylen Lewis.