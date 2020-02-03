Jones Earns Third SEC Player Of The Week Honor This Season for the Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — Every time Mason Jones drops a 30-piece or better he picks up an SEC Player of the Week honor. And last week, he did it in back-to-back games for good measure as he became the first Razorback to score 30 or more points in consecutive games since Jannero Pargo did it 18 years ago (2001-02 season).

Jones — who Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman refers to as a “point-forward” in the Hogs’ offense — followed up a 34-point, 12-rebound performance in a loss against South Carolina on Wednesday with a 30-point outing in the Hogs’ come-from-behind 82-78 win at Alabama on Saturday, and in doing so Jones picked up his third SEC Player of the Week honor of the season.

He was actually named the league’s Co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.

Jones, a 6-foot-5 junior and DeSoto, TX, native, won the award twice previously — following a 32-point effort in a blowout win over Rice in the season-opener in November, and following a career-high 41-point outburst in a blowout win over Tulsa in December. Jones now has six career 30-points-or-more games at Arkansas, including four in 2019-20. He’s scored at least 20 points in 10 games this season, including the last four outings.

In the two games combined last week against the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide, Jones was 19-of-35 from the field (54.3%), including 5-of-13 from 3 (38.5%), and 21-of-29 free throws (72.4%) to go with 17 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

Jones leads Arkansas and the SEC in scoring at 19.8 points per game, and he also leads the Hogs in rebounds at 6.4, assists at 3.5, and steals at 1.8, putting him on pace to be the first Razorback to complete a season as the team leader in all four statistical categories since Naismith Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief accomplished the feat during his first-team All American season of 1978-79 when the Hogs reached the Elite Eight.

Jones is shooting 44.2% from the field on the season, including 34.2% from 3, and 83.4% from the free throw line while playing 33.3 minutes per game.

Jones scored 30 points twice last season — both coming in SEC games (Florida and Mississippi State) — as a sophomore-transfer in his first campaign at Arkansas. He was the Hogs’ third leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, second-leading rebounder at 3.9, and second-leading assister at 2.8 in ’18-19.

