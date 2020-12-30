Jonathan Marshall Heading to NFL Following Outstanding Senior Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall will now head to the NFL following his very good senior season.

Marshall made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

He had never started a game at Arkansas until this season, which was a breakout year for him. He was one of the team captains. He finished with 35 tackles, including 20 solo, 6.5 for loss, one sack, a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

His play earned him first team All-SEC with Pro Football Focus and second team with the AP.

Entering the 2020 season, Marshall had played in 35 games. He had 37 tackles, including 14 solo, five for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five quarterback hurries.

He signed with Arkansas out of Shepherd (Texas) High School in the Class of 2016. He redshirted his first year on campus.

