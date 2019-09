Johnson, Nine Former Razorbacks Set For IAAF World Championships

DOHA, Qatar — Final lists for the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha confirm that more than 1,900 athletes from 210 countries will be in action in the Qatari capital with nine former Razorbacks and current women’s Associate Head Coach Chris Johnson set to represent The University of Arkansas on track & field’s brightest stage.

Commencing Friday, Sept. 27, and running through Oct. 6, the international bout will see former multi-time All-American Hogs representing four different countries match their talents against the best from around the globe in their respective events.

Arkansas Entries (9)

• USA – Kiara Parker (4×100m Relay), Stanley Kebenei (Steeplechase), Nikki Hiltz (1,500-meters) and Sandi Morris (Pole Vault)

• Jamaica – Omar McLeod (110mH), Kemar Mowatt (400mH) and Janeek Brown (100mH)

• South Africa – Dominique Scott-Efurd (5,000-meters/10,000-meters)

• Slovenia – Tina Sutej (Pole Vault)

Date: Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Venue: Khalifa Stadium

Important Link: Meet Central (Schedule, Live Results, IAAF Radio and Athlete Stats)

Broadcast Schedule: NBC

How to Follow

NBC and its family of networks will be broadcasting and live streaming the 10-day meet. Listed below is a complete listing of Arkansas’ qualifiers schedule with all times in central time. Fans can also follow along via the IAAF Meet Central, which has live results, radio broadcasts and athlete stats available.

Arkansas’ IAAF

Championships Schedule Date Time (CT) Athlete (Country) Event (Round) Friday, Sept. 27 9:30 a.m. Sandi Morris (USA)

Tina Sutej (Slovenia) Women’s Pole Vault (Flights) 12:35 p.m. Kemar Mowatt (Jamaica) Men’s 400-meter hurdles

(Heats) Saturday, Sept. 28 10:05 a.m. Kemar Mowatt (Jamaica) Men’s 400-meter hurdles (Semi-Final) 1:10 p.m. Dominique Scott-Efurd (South Africa) Women’s 10,000-meters (Final) Sunday, Sept. 29 12:40 p.m. Sandi Morris (USA)

Tina Sutej (Slovenia) Women’s Pole Vault (Final) Monday, Sept. 30 12:05 p.m. Omar McLeod (Jamaica) Men’s 110-meter hurdles (Heats) 2:40 p.m. Kemar Mowatt (Jamaica) Men’s 400-meter hurdles (Final) Tuesday, Oct. 1 10:50 a.m. Stanley Kebenei (USA) 3000-meters Steeplechase (Heats) Wednesday, Oct. 2 9:35 a.m. Nikki Hiltz (USA) Women’s 1,500-meters (Heats) 10:25 a.m. Dominique Scott-Efurd (South Africa) Women’s 5,000-meters (Heats) 12:05 p.m. Omar McLeod (Jamaica) Men’s 110-meter hurdles (Semi-Final) 3:00 p.m. Omar McLeod (Jamaica) Men’s 110-meter hurdles (Final) Thursday, Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. Nikki Hiltz (USA) Women’s 1,500-meters (Semi-Final) Friday, Oct. 4 12:40 p.m. Kiara Parker (USA) Women’s 4-x-100-meter relay (Heats) 1:45 p.m. Stanley Kebenei (USA) Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (Final) Friday, Oct. 5 9:15 a.m. Janeek Brown (Jamaica) Women’s 100-meter hurdles (Heats) 12:55 p.m. Nikki Hiltz (USA) Women’s 1,500-meters (Final) 2:05 p.m. Kiara Parker (USA) Women’s 4-x-100-meter relay (Final) Friday, Oct. 5 11:02 a.m. Janeek Brown (Jamaica) Women’s 100-meter hurdles (Semi-Final) 12:50 p.m. Janeek Brown (Jamaica) Women’s 100-meter hurdles (Final)

For more information on Arkansas track and field including in-meet updates, follow @RazorbackTF on Twitter.