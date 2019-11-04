John Stephen Jones, KJ Jefferson top Arkansas’ Depth Chart at QB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones is at top of Arkansas’ depth chart with KJ Jefferson backing him up.

Jones has played in two games this season completing 10 of 16 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed nine times for 17 yards.

Jones signed with Arkansas out of Highland Park (Texas) High School. His grandfather, Jerry Jones, and dad, Stephen Jones, both played for the Hogs.

Jefferson made his first appearance on Saturday in a 54-24 loss to Mississippi State. Jefferson’s first drive was a four-play, 75-yard one that ended with him scoring from the 5.

Jefferson finished the game 1-2 passing for 32 yards and also rushing twice for 26 yards and the one score.

Jefferson can play in the three remaining games and keep his redshirt. He came to Arkansas from Sardis (Miss.) North Panola High School.

Senior Ben Hicks and junior Nick Starkel aren’t on the depth chart.

Arkansas will face Western Kentucky at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.