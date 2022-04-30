Arkansas’ John Ridgeway is drafted to the Dallas Cowboys in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

Transferring to Arkansas his senior year, Ridgeway tallied 39 tackles after starting in 11 of 12 games — only missing one due to an appendectomy.

With Ridgeway’s impact, the Razorbacks were able to bring home wins for well-known games such as the Battle of the Boot against LSU and the Battle Line Rivalry versus Mizzou.

Before becoming a Hog, the defensive lineman played for Illinois State. While in Illinois, Ridgeway tacked on 22 tackles, one interception, one pass broken up, and three quarterback hurries over four games.