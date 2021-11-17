John Ridgeway Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway is definitely making the most of his one season with the Razorbacks.

Ridgeway has accepted an invite to play in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl which will be played at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium on February 5, 2022. The kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.

In nine games at Arkansas, Ridgeway has 33 tackles, eight solo, 3.5 for loss and two sacks. He missed the first game of the season when he underwent an appendectomy, but has been a force in the middle of the defensive line since returning. Sam Pittman has praised Ridgeway several times this season with the most recent Monday after Arkansas’ 16-13 overtime win over LSU.

“I thought John Ridgeway played well defensively,” Pittman said.

Prior to the Razorbacks, he played for Illinois State from 2017-2020. In 30 games, Ridgeway had 102 tackles, 51 solo, eight for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and one recovery, an interception, three quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

Ridgeway is rated the No. 5 defensive tackle for the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay.