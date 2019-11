Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock met with the media on Monday to discuss the change at quarterback for the Hogs to John Stephen Jones, KJ Jefferson getting a chance to play more this weekend against Western Kentucky and Ty Storey making his return to Razorback Stadium.

Hear from coach Craddock on those topics plus CJ O’Grady leaving the team and his thoughts on the Western Kentucky defense in his weekly Monday pre-game press conference.