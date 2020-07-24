JJ Hollingsworth Becomes First Pledge for Class of 2022 at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenland High School Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, becomes the first commitment in 2022 for the Hogs.

Hollingsworth was offered by Arkansas on July 13. He also had previous offers from Akron and Kansas. Hollingsworth has been quick to credit Pittman for giving him a chance to be a Razorback.

“He’s a great guy,” Hollingsworth said. “Arkansas is lucky to have him. Just like just for in-state guys because some coaches in the past have focused on big guys with publicity four and five stars. Just giving me a chance in Arkansas. Small school guys like me that are closer and have the potential to play. We’re getting that chance now he’s not just looking for those big-name guys.”

He talked about why he chose to become a Razorback.

“I talked it over with my family and I prayed about it a lot,” Hollingsworth said. “I feel like it’s the best decision for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. God told me today was the day so I called Pittman and told him I wanted to be a Razorback.”

As a sophomore, Hollingsworth had 33 tackles, 14 solo, two tackles for loss and one sack. He played nine games with a cast from a broken hand. Hollingsworth is also an outstanding student owning a 3.9 grade-point average.

He’s one of nine in-state prospects in the Class of 2022 who holds an offer from the Razorbacks.

JJ Hollingsworth Still Excited About Offer from Razorbacks, Talks Hogs, Greenland and Much Morehttps://t.co/Wd6DBbPSTu — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) July 16, 2020

Blessing from God!! After a great call with @CoachSamPittman I am blessed to say I have recievied my first in state offer from the University of Arkansas #WPS @EarlGill10 @ArElite100 @GreenlandHS @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/IJF5ZSGh7s — JJ Hollingsworth (@jjhworth23) July 13, 2020