Jimmy Smith Hired to Coach Running Backs at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has hired Georgia State’s Jimmy Smith to coach running backs.

Smith handled the same duties at Georgia State this past season helping lead the team to a bowl game. They beat Tennessee, Arkansas State and Army as well during the regular season.

Prior to joining the staff at Georgia State for 2019, Smith spent the last 12 years at Cedar Grove in Metro Atlanta, including the last six years as athletic director, head football coach and head track coach.

Over the last four seasons, he led Cedar Grove to two Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018 as well as berths in the state final four in 2015 and 2017, compiling 51 victories in that time. The 2016 state title was the first in school history. His overall record in six seasons is 67-14-1.

Smith earned numerous coaching accolades, including two-time Georgia Coach of the Year in Class AAA (2016 and 2018) as well as multiple region and county Coach of the Year honors.

He was a quarterback at Tennessee State during his college career.

Click here for more on Smith.

Pittman’s staff so far with one more hire to make among the 10 on-field assistants.

Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks

Jimmy Smith, Running Backs

Justin Stepp, Wide Receivers

Jon Cooper, Tight Ends

Brad Davis, Offensive Line

Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator

Derrick LeBlanc, Defensive Linemen

Rion Rhoades, Linebackers

Sam Carter, Cornerbacks