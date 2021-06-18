Jeremiah Hughes Makes Good Impression at Arkansas’ Football Camp on Friday, Hogs Interested

FAYETTEVILLE — Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman Class of 2023 three-star athlete Jeremiah Hughes camped at Arkansas on Friday.

Hughes, 6-0, 165, got to see Arkansas and attend the camp on Friday. Following the camp, Hughes talked about his impressions of Arkansas.

“I love the facility,” Hughes said. “It looks great. I like it out here. I like the weather – it felt way better than Vegas, for sure. I love it.”

What were your impressions of the camp?

“I think it was a great camp,” Hughes said. “I like how all the coaches were so into it. I like all the coaching staff. It was organized. It went well.”

As an athlete, Hughes got to know both Kenny Guiton (wide receivers) and Sam Carter (cornerbacks).

“I like both of them,” Hughes said. “They’re great dudes. I like the way their coaching style is. They’re really into it and like talking to us, correcting what we got and don’t got, our mistakes and all that.”

Hughes currently holds offers from such schools as Arizona, Arizona State, UNLV, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, North Texas and Alabama A&M. Do you think Arkansas may extend one?

“I like Arkansas,” Hughes said. “I definitely have this in my top schools. I like it out here. I like the city, Fayetteville, and I’m around here.”

What are your strengths and weaknesses on the field?

“I think my strengths are my route running,” Hughes said. “I mean, everyone has weaknesses, nobody’s perfect, but I can’t (think of any).”

Hughes has high expectations for Bishop Gorman in 2021.

“It should be good,” Hughes said. “Our team is going to go undefeated and hopefully we get a chance to compete for a national championship, win state again. Because we’ve got a great team coming up at Gorman.”

Check Out my Freshman End of Season Highlights 💫 https://t.co/dyglAq0vU0@CoachTTMP — Jeremiah Hughes (@jervmiahhughes) November 19, 2019



