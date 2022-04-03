Arkansas’ leading scorer, JD Notae, announced Sunday afternoon on social media that he will forego his last year of collegiate eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft.

On a statement on his Instagram, Notae wrote:

“The past three years at Arkansas have been the best of my life. I wouldn’t trade the memories I’ve made for anything, and Fayetteville will always hold a special place in my heart. I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball since I was young and after careful consideration, I have declared to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.”

This past season, Notae started 35 games for the Razorbacks, averaging 18.3 PPG, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists as he helped lead the Razorbacks to their second consecutive Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Between his years at Jacksonville and Arkansas, Notae finished one point away from a milestone, scoring 1,999 career points.

Notae was named a First-Team All-SEC selection in his final season. As a redshirt junior, Notae was named the Sixth Man of the Year by both the SEC Coaches and Bleacher Report.

Notae is ranked as the 49th best prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft by NBADraft.net, placing him as a late second-round pick or trying to make his way in the league after going undrafted.