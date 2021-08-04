Jaylen Lewis Once Again Enjoys Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Future Razorback Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood three-star cornerback Jaylen Lewis made his second visit to Fayetteville this summer and once again left with all smiles.

Lewis, 6-0,175, committed to Arkansas on July 2. He took an official visit to Fayetteville on June 18-20. On Saturday he talked about attending the cookout at Arkansas.

“It felt like home to me,” Lewis said. “I’m glad I came back. Every time I come back I get goose bumps. Just ready to suit up in that red and white. Just get ready to play. It’s fun coming back.”

Lewis talked about the highlight of the trip.

“Just being around the coaches all day,” Lewis said. “My first visit here we really couldn’t bond with the coaches like we wanted to, but today I bonded with all the coaches. I just felt a little different vibe.”

Lewis was excited to see Duncanville (Texas) linebacker Jordan Crook make his commitment known at Saturday’s cookout.

“That’s a huge pick up,” Lewis said. “I’m glad he joined the family. We’ve been knowing him for about a month ever since he decommitted from Oklahoma State. We’re very proud.”

If Lewis has his way the Hogs will add a very talented safety and his friend, Milan (Tenn.) High’s Anthony Brown on Sept. 14. Brown was slated to make a commitment on July 29, but delayed it to September. Brown visited Arkansas on June 4-6. He’s down to the Hogs, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Lewis admitted he’s recruiting Brown hard himself as well.

“Trying to, trying to,” Lewis said. “That’s the plan I talk to him everyday about coming. I wish he could’ve came today but different circumstances though. So hopefully we get him on a different level next time. It will be a different story. Hopefully he’ll be next to me.”