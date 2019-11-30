Jamario Bell Joins Razorback Basketball Team as Walk-on

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jamario Bell’s football career ended on Friday in a 24-14 loss to Missouri in Little Rock, but on Saturday he joined the Razorback basketball squad.

Bell was a former standout on the basketball court at Junction City High School as well and drew offers for that sport. However, he opted to play football for the Hogs.

Bell, 6-5, 250, will suit up on Saturday though it’s not known if he will play. Bell played AAU Basketball with the Arkansas Wings. He was an All-Arkansas second-team member his senior year according to USA Today. He once shattered a backboard in AAU play in 2015.

In Friday’s loss to Missouri, Bell finished with three tackles, including two solo, one sack and a tackle for loss. In 10 games in 2019, Bell had 17 tackles and ranked second on the team with 4.5 sacks.

Here is more on Bell. He will be a walk-on. pic.twitter.com/fiJs16ddnJ — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 30, 2019

Arkansas (6-0) is hosting Northern Kentucky (5-2) in the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow with tip scheduled for 4 p.m.