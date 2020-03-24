Jalen Harris announces he’s leaving Arkansas, will enter transfer portal

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas fourth-year junior guard Jalen Harris is graduating and will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

“These past 3 years as an Arkansas Razorback have been the best years of my life,” Harris said in his Twitter annoucement. “After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my final year of eligibility.”

Harris will have one season of immediate playing eligibility in 2020-21.

Harris (6-2, 166, Wilson, N.C.) started his last game as a Razorback, finishing with 7 points and 5 assists in 31 minutes in Arkansas’s 86-73 victory over Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament on March 11 in what was the final day of the 2019-20 season due to concerns over the covid-19 virus.

In what was mostly a reserve role playing off the bench this season for Harris, he averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game while shooting 37.4% from the field (including 27.9% from 3, a vast improvement from his 11.6% effort from distance a season ago) and 74.5% from the free throw line.

Arguably his best game in ’19-20 was his 11-point, 2-rebound, 2-assist outing at Alabama on February 1 when the Hogs scrapped out an 82-78 road victory.

Harris started all 34 games in ’18-19 playing under the previous coaching staff, averaging 7.6 points, 5.6 assists (ranking in the top 5 of the SEC), 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.

According to Hogstats.com, Harris made some all-time statistical Top 10 categories at Arkansas: His 265 assists in 66 career games was good for a 4.0-assists-per-game career average, ranking him 6th in school history; his 2.86:1 assist-to-turnover ratio in ’18-19 ranks him 7th in best assist-to-turnover ratio in a season; and his 2.4:1 career assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 4th in school history.

Harris began his career at New Mexico as a freshman in ’16-17 before transferring to Arkansas and sitting out the ’17-18 season.

Linked below is Harris’ tweet on Tuesday announcing his transfer intentions …