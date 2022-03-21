FAYETTEVILLE — Jalen Catalon bypassed the 2022 NFL Draft and is now helping the Razorbacks prepare for the season.

Catalon suffered a shoulder injury that limited him to six games in 2021. But he is now healthy and going through spring drills with the Hogs. Arkansas has had three practices and will return on March 29 following spring break.

“I feel good,:” Catalon said. “I’m good to go. I know Dave (Polanski) has a plan for me to make sure I stay healthy. I’m going into the training room constantly doing my rehab. But as far as playing, I’m ready to go. If we were to put a ball down right now, I’m ready to go.

“It feels good. Me moving around, me raising up, doing everything that involves my shoulder feels great. Dave and the coaching staff, they want to be cautious with me. Not because I can’t play, but they want to make sure I’m good and I don’t have any unnecessary movements or hitting that would cause anything to push me back. So, they’re going to monitor that. But as far as me going full speed, me moving around, there’s no limit on that. I’m with the team, I’m getting full reps. I’m getting after it just like I was last year and the year before.”

In six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He will be joined in the secondary this season by some familiar faces, but also two key transfers and a couple of talented freshmen. Latavious Brini came from Georgia and Dwight McGlothern LSU. Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis are true freshmen who enrolled at midterm.

“For Brini and McGlothern, they fit in well,” Catalon said. “They showed their experience and they showed they know how to play the game. I think they both put their best foot forward so far and showed they can come out there and compete against the best.

“With AB, he’s been doing a great job at middle safety. He’s been playing there quite a bit. He’s starting to get his feet wet a little bit. He had an interception today (where) he broke on the ball and made a good play. He’s been doing a real good job along with (Jaylen Lewis) our other incoming freshman. (Lewis) has done a great job at nickel and made some great plays so far this spring. I’m excited for the future for those guys,”

Junior Myles Slusher is also back and replaced Catalon in the lineup when he was lost for the season. Slusher, who is very versatile, is spending some time at the nickel this spring.

“He is,” Catalon said. “We’ve got him in the nickel package but he’s so versatile we can move him anywhere. I think the spring is a good time to adjust and move people around a little bit and see what they can do. He’s playing nickel right now but it wouldn’t surprise me if he moved around a little bit. That’s a question more for (Barry) Odom and coach (Dominique) Bowman.”

So far the only scholarship transfer on offense is wide receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma. With the Sooners in 2021, Haselwood caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Catalon is among those impressed with him.

“Oh yeah, he’s been doing a good job,” Catalon said. “I think he just shows how fluid he is. He’s a very smooth receiver, very crafty. You’ve always got to put your best foot forward with him, and you’ve always got to make sure that your technique is right because if you’re not, then he can expose you. He’s that good of a receiver. I think he showed that when he was at Oklahoma. But he’s a great addition to this team. He’s come in, and he’s fit in really well. He’s been leading and making sure the receivers are on top of their stuff. He’s been doing a great job so far in this spring. Sky is the limit for him, so I’m excited that he’s on our team, and he’s going to be a key piece for us.”

During the first three practices some physical battles took place between the wide receivers and defensive backs. Catalon likes that.

“I would say it’s just our competitive nature,” Catalon said. “I think we set a standard in not only our room but the receiver room as well that if we’re out there, we’re going to compete. At the end, we’re going to clap it up and love on each other. But in between those white lines, we want to show that we’re competing. Everybody’s competing for a spot, everybody is competing to put their best foot forward. That’s our motto, we want to get after it every single play. There’s no friends out on the field. I know at the end we’re teammates, but every day we’re trying to compete and put our best foot forward.”

Sam Pittman liked the physical nature of the first three practices and said that was by design.

“We challenged them about this week,” Pittman said. “Obviously we’re going on spring break and we chose to do it Tuesday and Wednesday so we could clean up and not keep the kids Friday afternoon which would be the start of their spring break. I was a little nervous about that but I thought it went well. I thought Sunday it looked like we had been practicing for awhile. But we didn’t do hardly any throwing and catching. They had been doing a little of that on their own. But they threw and caught the ball well I thought. Our goal was to have the three best practices we possibly could have and I think we did that.

“Today was a little more physical. We have to continue to understand injuries and if I’m hurt and maybe have to play a little tougher. The physicality of the practice is certainly there. We thudded today and I thought they thudded hard. I thought they ran through tackles. Backs through that and receivers. I was really, really pleased with our first three days and the way we’re progressing . Really excited about our two young coaches, our two new ones, Deke Adams and Dominique Bowman. I think both of them are adding something to our program. Talking to the kids I think they believe that as well. I think we are better at those two positions. I think a lot of it strength and conditioning but it’s also tougher coaching.”

Arkansas will hold an open spring scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.