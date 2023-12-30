FAYETTEVILLE — Cincinnati transfer linebacker Jaheim Thomas is entering the transfer portal thus leaving Arkansas after one season.

Thomas, 6-4, 240, topped the Hogs with 90 tackles, including 39 solo, 6.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups. Thomas drew a lot of praise early and midway through the season, but seemed to fall out of his rotation spot as a starter later in the year for whatever reason.

Thomas transferred to Arkansas from Cincinnati where he played for three seasons previously. He is the 15th Razorback and fourth linebacker to enter the transfer portal which closes on Jan. 2. Arkansas’ second-leading tackler, linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul has transferred to Ole Miss.