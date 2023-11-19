FAYETTEVILLE — Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offensive tackle Jaekwon Bouldin enjoyed his official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Bouldin, 6-7, 350, talked about the visit after he left Fayetteville.

“It was a very well experienced, great people and there really is a family like they say it’s a family,” Boulding said. “I really liked the visit very much.”

The Razorbacks defeated FIU 44-20 and Bouldin liked how the offense was able to put points on the board.

“I was impressed with how they played,” Bouldin said. “I already called out they put up 40 points.”

Bouldin said he feels that Arkansas could use him and there’s a spot for him to play if the Hogs are his choice. Bouldin talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“Good facilities and a great fit for me,” Bouldin said. “Where it’s all about family.”

Bouldin said Arkansas was his first official visit and he will make his choice known after all this trips are done. Who else is a possibility?

“Purdue, Auburn and Mississippi State,” Bouldin said.

In addition to Arkansas and three other possible visits he also has offers to Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Chattanooga and Florida A&M.

Bouldin is a midterm graduate. He played high school football at Canton in Mississippi. The Hogs offered him on Oct. 20.

