Jaedon Wilson Added to Arkansas’ Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its first wide receiver in the Class of 2021 with the addition of DeSoto (Texas) three-star Jaedon Wilson.

Wilson, 6-3, 175, announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.

On May 10, Wilson narrowed his decision to 10 schools. Those were Arkansas, UCLA, Illinois, Utah, Missouri, Louisville, Kansas, Oregon State, California and Nebraska.

He visited Arkansas for a Junior Day on Feb. 1. He was recruited by Justin Stepp obviously with the old staff as well thus allowing Arkansas some continuity with Wilson’s recruiting. Kendal Briles, Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator, is also involved in his recruiting.

As a junior, Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and six touchdowns. He is the eighth commitment in the class for Sam Pittman.

Click here for his highlights.

Great day to be a Hog! Big things happening on The Hill! #WPS pic.twitter.com/8s7VBfInbo — Coach Justin Stepp SnagCrew CEO (@coachjstepp) June 2, 2020

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 204, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 170, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep