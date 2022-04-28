FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has seen his hard work and determination at Arkansas payoff in the form of a scholarship from Sam Pittman.

Woodard, 6-3, 228, came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on from Little Rock Christian. Woodard played in 11 games in 2021 with seven tackles, including five solo. That followed a true freshman season in 2020 when he played in four games and recorded two tackles. Since he only played in four games that preserved his redshirt season.

Woodard has made a strong impression on the Razorbacks this spring. He spent various time with the second- and third-team units. Arkansas’ talented linebacker Bumper Pool praised Woodard following the second scrimmage on April 16.

“Jackson is extremely hard working and he will do anything he can to make sure he’s bettering his game,” Pool said. “Watching his growth has been great. As I said all our young guys throughout the spring continue to get better, learn and if we continue that we’ll have a successful linebacker room for years to come.”

As a senior at Little Rock Christian in 2019, Woodard recorded 153 tackles, two sacks and four forced fumbles. That came on the heels of a 14-1 season in 2018, ending the year with the 5A state title after a 52-38 rout of Pulaski Academy in War Memorial Stadium.

Woodard is in a position to see some extended action in 2022 with the loss of Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan to graduation.