Arkansas native Darren McFadden is one of the greatest ever to don a Razorback uniform. Another Hog great and our Pig Trail Nation analyst D.J. Williams caught up with McFadden to get his thoughts on Chad Morris being fired, how the Hogs need to make sure to get all the homegrown talent and would he take a job at Arkansas if he was called.

Get McFadden’s take on what it will take to get the program turned around in this one on one interview with DJ.