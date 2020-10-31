Isaiah Sategna Shines in Win Over Rogers Heritage

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville High School Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna had a big night in his team’s easy 52-14 win over Rogers Heritage Friday night.

Sategna, 5-11, 170, caught three passes for 91 yards including a 62-yard touchdown. He also returned two kickoffs for 57 yards.

Following the game, Sategna talked about his team jumping out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and putting the game away early.

“We’ve been struggling all year with starting out fast and starting out hot,” Sategna said. “And I personally didn’t have my best game, but it didn’t matter because everyone around me was scoring soon as they touched the ball. We scored first play on a lot of drives and we haven’t done that. Just good all around.”

Sategna’s touchdown came with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter and his team up 10-0 at that time.

“That was my first post of the year so I was really happy with that,” Sategna said. “And I was from the slot. I was just really excited after that.”

Entering Friday night’s game, Sategna had caught 37 passes for 700 yards and five touchdowns, rushed once for eight yards and returned eight kickoffs for 184 yards.

“I mean it has been pretty good, but not where I wanted it,” Sategna said of his junior season so far. “I’m still, I’ve been doing pretty good. I haven’t been getting the long ball, but I’m getting a lot of yards so I’m happy with that.”

The Razorbacks were his first offer on March 9 and he has continued to add schools since then. Among his offers are Mississippi State, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Oregon, Kansas, Baylor, Nebraska, SMU and a track scholarship to Arkansas on June 15 where his father is an assistant coach. The new staff at Baylor has re-offered him as well.

“It’s been good,” Sategna said. “I have 12 offers now my latest being Oregon (Sept. 27). So I mean I’m doing pretty good right now.”

He has done virtual visits with Oregon, Auburn and Kansas. He has obviously followed the Razorbacks who are 2-2 on the season.

“They for sure should be 3-1,” Sategna said referring to the blown call at Auburn. “It’s crazy how much they have improved since last year. They should already be ranked. I’m excited to watch the game against A&M and see how they do.”

When one thinks of Sategna’s strengths on the field obviously speed comes to mind. He talked about his other strengths.

“I’ve been working more on my vision,” Sategna said. “Long balls are usually my strong suit, but this year it has been more of the screen.”

Sategna said the screens allow him to show what he can do with the ball in his hands.

“For sure,” Sategna said. “I mean just trying to break a couple of tackles and get open field. Because no one is gonna catch me if I get in the open field.”

In track, he is ranked the No. 5 athlete in the nation. He is a 10-time state champion who holds a pair of state records.

