Isaiah Joe On Jerry West Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe was named to the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“The Hall of Fame is proud to create connections between modern day athletes and fans with the iconic figures in our game, such as Jerry West,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “It is an honor to have his continued involvement in the Starting Five and we look forward integrating the fan voting component and we narrow the watch list this season.”

New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. Starting on Friday, October 18, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite players in each of the three rounds. For more information on the 2020 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five (Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, Julius Erving Small Forward Award, Karl Malone Power Forward Award and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award).

Joe is coming off a record-setting freshman campaign as he drained 113 3-pointers for the Razorbacks. The Fort Smith native set the school record for 3-pointers made, set the SEC freshman record for 3-pointers made per game (3.32), tied the SEC freshman record for 3-pointers made and ranks fourth in NCAA history for 3-pointers made by a freshman in a season. Joe additionally was just the fourth SEC freshman to lead the league in 3-point field goal percentage for a season (.414). Joe was additionally just one of seven players in the NCAA to make at least 110 3-pointers and shoot at least 41 percent from long range.

Joe is one of seven SEC players to make the 20-person watch list, joining Anthony Edwards (Georgia), Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky), Skylar Mays (LSU), Breein Tyree (Ole Miss), A.J. Lawson (South Carolina) and Jordan Bowden (Tennessee).

UPCOMING

Arkansas will play the first of its two exhibition games on Sunday (Oct. 20) at 3 pm versus UALR. Prior to the game, there will be a ceremony to unveil Nolan Richardson Court. Since this game is a charity event – benefitting Arkansans impacted by flooding this past spring., the game IS NOT part of the 2019-20 season ticket package. All tickets are $10 and seating is on a first-come, first-served general admission basis.

For more information, visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Awards Candidates

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Kamar Baldwin – Butler

Jarron Cumberland – Cincinnati

Ty-Shon Alexander – Creighton

Kellan Grady – Davidson

Antoine Davis – Detroit Mercy

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Trent Frazier – Illinois

Joe Weiskamp – Iowa

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Joshua Langford – Michigan State

Temple “T.J.” Gibbs – Notre Dame

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Myles Powell – Seton Hall

J. Lawson – South Carolina

Mustapha Heron – St. John’s

Desmond Bane – TCU

Jordan Bowden – Tennessee

Sam Merrill – Utah State

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.