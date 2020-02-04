Isaiah Joe is Finalist Jerry West Award

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe is among 10 college basketball players announced Tuesday as remaining candidates for the 6th annual Jerry West Award that goes to the nation’s top shooting guard at the end of the season.

Joe (6-5, Fort Smith) was among 20 players on the preseason watchlist for the award, the winner of which will be announced in April following a shortlist of 5 finalists that will be released in March.

Joe joins Kamar Butler (Butler), Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton), Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), Anthony Edwards (Georgia), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa), Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky), Skylar Mays (LSU), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), and Desmond Bane (TCU) among the 10 finalists.

Joe is averaging 16.0 points per game (2nd on the team and 7th in the SEC) and he leads the SEC in made 3-point baskets (72). Joe is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in 36.0 minutes per game. He has six games of 20 or more points scored and two games with 33 or more points scored, including a career-high-matching 34 points in a 76-72 road win over Ole Miss on Jan. 11 when he scored 26 points in the final 15 minutes of the game to help Arkansas overcome an 11-point second-half deficit.

Joe has been named SEC Player of the Week once this season, sharing the honor with Kentucky’s Nick Richards after Joe put up a 24-point, 5-rebound performance in Arkansas’s 71-64 come-from-behind win at Indiana on Dec. 29.

Joe, named to the SEC All Freshman team a season ago, was named preseason 2nd-team All SEC by the league’s coaches and the media.

Here’s the original Jerry West Award watchlist of 20 players that was released prior to the 2019-20 season: Kamar Butler (Butler), Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati), Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton), Kellan Grady (Davidson), Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), Anthony Edwards (Georgia), Trent Frazier (Illinois), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa), Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky), Skylar Mays (LSU), Joshua Langford (Michigan State), TJ Gibbs (Notre Dame), Breein Tyree (Ole Miss), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), AJ Lawson (South Carolina), Mustapha Herron (St. John’s), Desmond Bane (TCU), Jordan Bowden (Tennessee), and Sam Merrill (Utah State).