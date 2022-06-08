FAYETTEVILLE — Naples (Fla.) Class of 2023 three-star running back Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas on Tuesday night while on his official visit.

Augustave, 6-2, 190, took an official visit to Arkansas along with his high school coach Rick Martin Monday through Wednesday. Following the visit, Augustave talked about why he committed to the Razorbacks.

“I like the campus and the coaches are really nice,” Augustave said. “I just liked everything.”

You were obviously impressed since you committed, but was there one or two highlights that stood out to you?

“My favorite thing of the campus was probably the practice locker room,” Augustave said. “The practice locker room is like a whole gaming room and everything. Other than that the weight room. I liked the weight room.”

Jimmy Smith is his recruiter and will be his coach when Augustave arrives on campus.

“He’s a really good guy,” Augustave said. “We really vibed. I like him. He’s a nice coach. I saw him coach up other guys and how they get along with each other.”

As with all the recruits who visit, he was impressed with Sam Pittman as well.

“He’s a nice coach,” Augustave said. “He reminds me of my coach right now, Coach Martin. So I really get along with him.”

As a junior, Augustave helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 10-1 mark. He rushed 109 times for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns. In six games he topped the century mark in rushing. His longest run of the season was 69 yards. He talked about his strengths when he has the football in his hands.

“I run the ball,” Augustave said. “My strengths is I’m able to run downhill and I don’t do all that juking.”

The Razorbacks’ offense is one that is built on balance and not just passing the football each time. How the Razorbacks use their running backs appealed to Augustave as well.

“Yes they did,” Augustave said. “I was very impressed. I think they lead the SEC in rushing.”

Many recruits from states such as Florida grow up wanting to play in the SEC. For Augustave it wasn’t that.

“Not really,” Augustave said. “It was more the school than conference. This is my first and only visit I will take.”

The Razorbacks offered Augustave on April 25. He also had offers from Tennessee, Maryland, Alabama A&M, Florida State, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Boston College, Rutgers, Indiana, Minnesota, Kentucky, Purdue, Buffalo, Utah, Missouri, Arkansas State, Louisville, Kent State, Temple, Coastal Carolina, Pitt, Oklahoma State and South Florida.

Click here for his highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.