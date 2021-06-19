Irwin advances to pole vault final, Ballengee sets PR at Olympic Trials

Second day action at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field included Arkansas alum Andrew Irwin qualifying for the pole vault final while Razorback junior Markus Ballengee started competition in the decathlon.

Ballengee scored a career best 3,982 points through the first five events of the decathlon and is currently in 14th place. During the NCAA Championships held the previous week, Ballengee was in 10th place after the first day before his second day performance moved him into third place.

On the last height to determine the top 12 advancing to the pole vault final, Irwin cleared 18-6 ½ (5.70) on his first attempt. He passed the first bar 17-8 ½ (5.40), and then needed third attempts to scale over 18-0 ½ (5.50) and 18-4 ½ (5.60).

The pole vault final will be held on Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT (5:30 CT).

Ballengee put together solid marks in producing a first-day PR score. He opened with an 11.21 (821 points) in the 100, then long jumped 22-6 ¼ (6.86) for 781 points. A career best of 50-0 ¾ (15.26) followed in the shot put for 806 points as Ballengee finished third among the field.

A 6-5 clearance in the high jump picked up 767 points while a 50.03 added 814 points to complete his first day tally.

Leaders through the first day include Garrett Scantling (4,494), Kyle Garland (4,424), and Zach Ziemek (4,409).

On Sunday, Ballengee resumes the decathlon at 12:15 p.m. PT (2:15 p.m. CT) while Erich Sullins competes in the hammer final starting at 4:25 p.m. PT (6:25 CT).