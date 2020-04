LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A kid out of Little Rock is set to be under center for the Razorbacks.

Landon Rogers, touted Parkview Magnet quarterback, committed to Arkansas on Thursday afternoon. The 6’5″ dual-threat passer finished the 2019 season as an all-state selection in class 5A.

FOX16’s Nick Walters catches up with Landon, his coach, and his teammate mere hours after the 3-star quarterback pledged to his home state school.