Injury Update on QB KJ Jefferson and WR Treylon Burks

FAYETTEVILLE — Both redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior wide receiver Treylon Burks were injured against Texas A&M.

On Monday, Sam Pittman provided an update on both of them.

“He’s sore,” Pittman said of Jefferson. “Treylon’s sore. Obviously, we’ve played some good football teams and physical games. I think both of them will be fine. They may or may not be able to go full speed today, but I don’t think it will be a problem for the game.”

Both were outstanding against the Aggies. Jefferson completed 7 of 15 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Burks, who was named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, caught six passes for 167 yards and an 85-yard touchdown.

The long touchdown pass from Jefferson to Jefferson came one week after the two executed a 91-yard touchdown pass and catch against Georgia Southern. The pass against Georgia Southern wasn’t a long bomb, but the one against the Aggies is. Last year Feleipe Franks was excellent with the deep ball and this year Jefferson is doing the same. Pittman is pleased with that aspect of Arkansas’ offense.

“I don’t know what you credit the accuracy on long balls,” Pittman said and then added with a smile. “I played quarterback in seventh grade. Sixth grade I was right guard, seventh grade I was a quarterback. And we didn’t really throw the ball deep, you know. I was more of a roll-out guy. So I really don’t know exactly on the long balls. Here’s what I do know — you put enough air under it and we’ve got guys that can go get it. If you win off the ball and you put enough air under it, we’ve got guys that will go get it.

“We practice it a lot. The one with Burks, there was a guy right in KJ’s face. They had down a TE twist and the end came around on us. It was an aggressive set, so you’re going to have a little vulnerability with your O-line, because you’re trying to jump set. And then when they twist, it was an aggressive set. But he made such a really nice throw there. I don’t really know. Probably (Kendal) Briles doing a really nice job of coaching those guys up on the deep ball.”

“The deep ball is a weapon in Arkansas’ offense,” Pittman said. “I think it’s very important. I think there are a lot of things that KJ does that are very important. One of them is throwing the football, having a threat to get people out of the box. If you’re going to man cover us and press us, we have to have receivers that can get off press. But then the other thing is, he puts pressure on defenses by running the football. For us and what we do, he’s perfect for what we’re asking our quarterbacks to do.”

No. 8 Arkansas will be at No. 2 Georgia on Saturday for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.