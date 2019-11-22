Injured Defensive End Dorian Gerald Gets Good News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior defensive end Dorian Gerald suffered an injury in the first half of the season opener against Portland State and was ruled out for the season.

Gerald tweeted out Friday that he has been cleared to resume football training.

Gerald suffered an injury to an artery to his neck in the 20-13 victory over Portland State. The medical personnel at the UA treated him immediately.

Gerald had one tackle and a pass breakup in the game. He came to Arkansas from College of the Canyons (Calif.) in Chad Morris’ first recruiting class. He was recruited to Arkansas by John Chavis and Steve Caldwell.

As a junior in 2018, Gerald played in eight games including the final two of the season. He finshed with 21 tackles, including eight solo, 2.5 for loss, a couple of quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Gerald can use the 2019 season as a redshirt one and return for 2020 which is something he plans to do.