Independence Community College Could Provide Hogs With More Players

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd came from Independence (Kan.) Community College and it’s now possible more from there head to Fayetteville.

Arkansas has offered a trio from Independence Community College. The Hogs offered linebacker Joko Willis, 6-3, 210, this week. The former LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County standout redshirted last fall at Independence. He is a midterm graduate and will have four years to play three at his new school. He will play for Independence this fall.

Very blessed to receive a offer from University of Arkansas pic.twitter.com/Oljeh0z80e — JokoWillis🤐 (@elitejoko8) May 11, 2020

In addition to Willis, Arkansas also has offered tight end Quentin Moore, 6-6, 250, and defensive back Kamal Hadden, 6-2, 185. Moore is from Kenmore (Wash.) while Hadden, who can play safety or cornerback, is from River Rouge (Mich.).

The Pirates won the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference last season with a 7-1 record in the league and 8-2 overall.

While Willis redshirted, both Moore and Hadden played. Moore caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He has gathered offers from all over the nation. However, on April 8 he narrowed his list of offers down to 15 schools.

I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to this point, with that being said I will be focusing on these 15 schools moving forward. #Top15 pic.twitter.com/tecUOerAmi — Quentin Moore (@Quentinmoore88) April 9, 2020

The Razorbacks are joined on the list by West Virginia, Texas Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Miami, Washington, Colorado, TCU and Washington State.

Hadden finished with 21 tackles, including 12 solo, one tackle for loss, three forced fumbles, one interception and eight pass breakups.

MY RECRUITMENT IS 100% OPEN STILL. NO TOP SCHOOLS NO ORDER https://t.co/cTRNZFv4Qf — Mall (@KamalHadden9) April 28, 2020

Hadden could be announcing more about his recruiting later in May. He is also a midterm graduate. Click here for his highlights from last season.

BIG announcement at the end of the month.. — Mall (@KamalHadden9) May 3, 2020

Tell corona she gone have to catch me ‼️😤 pic.twitter.com/yU0WpVfl04 — JokoWillis🤐 (@elitejoko8) April 14, 2020