Illinois State Upsets Arkansas 8-7 at Baum Stadium Tuesday, Fourth Loss in Row for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Illinois State upset Arkansas 8-7 Tuesday at Baum Stadium before 2,228 fans.

Illinois State, who entered with a 3-7 record, jumped on the Hogs 3-0 in the top of the third with a three-run home run from Joe Butler.

The Razorbacks then answered with two of their own in the bottom of the fourth when Matt Goodheart walked and Christian Franklin got hit by a pitch. That brought Casey Martin to the plate and he promptly doubled to left field knocking in both Goodheart and Franklin.

The Hogs then took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Braydon Webb lead off with a walk. Robert Moore then singled. Heston Kjerstad then singled to right field to score Webb. Franklin scored on a single by Martin.

Illinois State then tied it in the top of the sixth when Tyson Hays, who had reached on a single, then advanced to second and third on passed balls scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake McCaw.

The lead reached 6-4 for Illinois State in the top of the seventh. Jordan Libman was hit by a pitch and Gunner Peterson singled. They both scored on a single to center field by Ryan Cermak.

Arkansas did manage a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 6-5 when Kjerstad led off with a single. Goodheart then singled as well and Franklin plated Kjerstad with a single to left. But then Martin and Casey Opitz struck out and Jacob Nesbit grounded out to third to end the threat.

The Hogs threatened in the bottom of the eighth getting Webb and Moore on with one out, but then Kjerstad popped out to third and Goodheart grounded out to first.

Arkansas threatened in the ninth. Franklin singled to center to start the inning. Martin then bunted safely and moved Franklin to second. But then Opitz struck out, Nesbit doubled to right field to score Franklin to make it 8-6 with one out. Martin went to third on the play. Cole Austin fanned for the second out. Martin scored on a wild pitch with Webb at the plate. Nesbit went to third. Webb struck out to end the game.

The Razorbacks used seven pitchers allowing eight runs on 11 hits while striking out 13 batters. Illinois State used seven pitchers as well. Arkansas finished with 15 hits and stranded 12 runners.

The winning pitcher wwas Connor Peplow (1-0) while Colton Johnson got the save. Caden Monke (1-1) took the loss for Arkansas.

Arkansas (7-4) will be at home on Friday to host South Alabama at 3 p.m.