LITTLE ROCK -- In what is the highest-ESPN-ranked recruit to commit to the University of Arkansas men's basketball program since 2013, senior shooting guard and ESPN national No. 29 prospect Moses Moody of Little Rock pledged to the Razorbacks and first-year head coach Eric Musselman on Saturday during an announcement ceremony in his hometown.

Moody (6-6, Montverde Academy in Florida) chose the Hogs over Michigan, Virginia, and more than 30 high-major scholarship offers that included Ohio State, Kansas, Florida, Oregon, Southern Cal, Texas Tech, Florida State, and Texas. The last time an ESPN national top 30 recruit committed to (and eventually signed with) Arkansas was Little Rock native Bobby Portis, who was ranked No. 16 in the Class of 2013.