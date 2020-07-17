Hunter Yurachek Possibly Finds Something Positive Concerning the COVID-19 Shutdown

FAYETTEVILLE — Finding many positives out of the COVID-19 shutdown that hit in March and still continues today in some ways is hard to do, but University of Arkansas vice-chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek may have found one.

Due to the NCAA shutting down on-campus and off-campus recruiting through at least Aug. 31 it has not only allowed the schools to save some money, but also developed something that can be used to some degree once the restrictions all are removed.

“Absolutely. I mean, I think across our sports, that’s a seven-figure reduction in our budget,” Yurachek said during a Zoom conference on Thursday. “Our coaches have done an incredible job of recruiting virtually. Our RSN team has built some really nice virtual recruiting videos and I think our coaches are getting more and more comfortable with that. I don’t think they feel like that’s ideal, but I think you’ll see even in the future, when this ship is righted, I think you’ll see coaches finding a really nice balance between virtual recruiting and as much time as they spent on the road really being cut in half.”

In football, Sam Pittman and his staff only had two Junior Days before the shutdown hit. Yet, they have 13 commitments for the Class of 2021 and also have added a talented transfer from Oklahoma who counts in that group as well.

It’s know that Eric Musselman and his staff have made outstanding use of the virtual visits.