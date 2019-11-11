Hunter Yurachek, Barry Lunney Jr. Discuss Football Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ director of athletics, and Barry Lunney Jr., who will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of season, discussed all aspects of the program.

It was the first time Yurachek has met with the media since Chad Morris’ firing following Saturday’s 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky. Yurachek talked about when he made the decision to fire Morris.

“I made a definitive decision after the game Saturday night,” Yurachek said. “I went up and visited with the chancellor and his residents and made a recommendation to him that he passed on to President (Donald) Bobbitt and the board when definitively the final decision was made. As will be the case throughout this entire process, I’m not going to comment on anyone who could or will not be a potential candidate for this job other than to say, we will have a very strong candidate pool.”

Arkansas was 4-18 in 22 games under Morris. Obviously the record played a large role in the decision to make a change, but Yurachek more went into the decision.

“I thought our football program had taken some steps backwards in the past few weeks,” Yurachek said. “I had one goal for football program — one main goal for our football program as we headed into this season and it was a simple goal. I wanted us to be competitive game-in and game-out. Not to win the Southeastern Conference. But to be competitive game-in and game-out. I think it was clear over the past couple of weeks that we were no longer competitive.

“And a big thing about that is our student athletes. Those 120 men work their tails off for nine months to have the reward and the opportunity to put on that uniform for 12 Saturdays during the fall. That should be a rewarding experience for them. That should be something they enjoy. As I spent time with out student-athletes before, during and after games, I got the sense that they were no longer enjoying that experience on Saturdays. Our focus of our department of athletics day-in and day-out is on the success of our student-athletes, all 465 of those student athletes. And we had 120 student athletes within our football program that were no longer experiencing the success I thought they needed to experience.”

While the Western Kentucky game might have been the final straw, part of the issues with the season started with Kentucky according to Yurachek.

“I think I look back to the second half of the Kentucky game,” Yurachek said. “We fought really hard against Texas A&M. We played really well in the first half against Kentucky. Probably did not have the lead we thought we should have had at half-time of that game.

“And I thought our season really turned when we couldn’t close out that game and get that win against Kentucky and I thought at that point in time our student-athletes were starting to lose belief on if we could actually ever get over the hump with the current leadership.”

When Yurachek started making the decision who to finish out the season with he turned to Lunney.

“Barry Lunney is a former student-athlete,” Yurachek said. “He’s a Razorback, through and through. When I called him yesterday morning and told him the decision I’d made with the change in the leadership, and I asked Barry to step up. I asked Barry, under very tough circumstances, to take on the leadership of our football program. And without pause, he told me yes.

“I know I will get Barry’s best during the next three weeks, because he loves this football program, he loves this university, he loves this state and he’s invested in what we’re trying to do. And I know he loves, he truly loves, the 120 men he’s now leading within our football program.”

Lunney can relate to the situation having been through a similar fate as a player when the Hogs lost to The Citadel his freshman season. That led to Frank Broyles firing Jack Crowe the next day.

“I couldn’t help but think today and get a chuckle as I was thinking about the press conference today to think about 27 years ago,” Lunney said. “As a football player here, I was kind of thrust into a similar situation. For those that weren’t around during that time, I know Bob and Mike and Otis, Nate, and I may be me missing a few other guys when Joe Kines so famously took over as the coach in 1992. In his press conference, he was asked about being the interim, and he quipped, ‘We are all interim.’ I think he said it best. At that point in time, his attitude was one that was incredible to watch as a player. Incredible to watch him step in during that time.

“We had just come off a loss to the Citadel, which obviously was a black eye on our program, and we didn’t even know who the coach was going to be at that point in time as players. We experienced all the range of emotions that our guys are going through right now, confusion, anger, disappointment, happy, sad, mad, whatever they are, all those ranges of emotions are on our football team right now. I experienced those same feelings, and as I was telling the players last night, I learned and I saw first-hand what it looked like for a guy that was appointed as an interim coach to come in and to right the ship and to breathe life into our football players.”

Yurachek also talked about his meeting with Morris on Sunday morning.

“Chad and I meet every Sunday, and we had met after the Mississippi State, and he understood from that meeting — it was a very candid meeting — that the Western Kentucky game was a really key game for him and his tenure here,” Yurachek said. “I don’t think our meeting yesterday took him totally by surprise. I don’t think it should ever take anybody totally by surprise when you let them go.

“It was a tough meeting. Chad Morris is a great friend. We left that meeting with a hug and some tears, and he will remain a great friend. He understands, and I understand, that was a professional decision.”

Yurachek didn’t narrow the coach he is looking for to one particular group.

“I want to get the best person in here to lead our football program, so on that list you mentioned current sitting head coaches, coordinators, former head coaches,” Yurachek said. “All of those will be considered.”

He also talked about the timeline for a decision on the new hire.

“Obviously the early signing period is key, because we’ve got some recruits that have committed to the University of Arkansas that we want to retain, and we want to give our new coaching staff an opportunity to recruit additionally prior to that signing day,” Yurachek said. “And so giving then a runway to do that is important. But I think we’ve given ourselves a runway that we’re not going to be in a rush. We’ve still got three weeks left in the regular season, and another week for conference championship games, so we’ve got a little bit of time to get this search done the right way and get the right person in here, and still allow them time to recruit.”

Yurachek said he hasn’t started reaching out to candidates but will do that beginning today.