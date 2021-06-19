Hunter Woodhall qualifies for Tokyo Paralympics in two events at U.S. Trials

Arkansas alum Hunter Woodhall qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics in two events this weekend during the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials. Woodhall won the 400m and finished runner-up in the 100m.

“The main point of the Trials is to make it to the Games,” stated Woodhall, after winning the 400m. “It was all about coming out and executing an easy race and moving forward. I think it went well. The time doesn’t matter that much, it was just a matter of having some fun.”

After running 11.04 as runner-up in the 100m on Friday, Woodhall claimed the 400m title in 49.87 on Saturday.

“This is not my event, so I’m really just trying to learn a lot,” Woodhall said of the 100m race. “But I ran a season’s best, so I’m happy with it.

“The biggest reason to tune into the Paralympics this summer is just the stories, the things that everyone here has had to fight through and go through just to be here. At the end of the day, we’re all human, we’re all on the same field, and if people can come out here and still be chasing their dreams, then likewise for anyone else.”

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5.

Woodhall competed in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earning a silver medal in the 200m and a bronze medal in the 400m.