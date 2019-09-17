Hunter Named To Top Drawer Soccer Team Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback sophomore Bryana Hunter was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week after helping the Hogs shutout then No. 22 Baylor and No. 1 North Carolina last week. Hunter and the Arkansas defense have allowed just one goal in regulation through eight matches this season.

The Razorbacks shutout North Carolina for the first time this season and limited the Tar Heels to their lowest number of shots on goal in 2019. Hunter and the Razorbacks are outscoring opponents this season, 27-2, and have only allowed 18 shots on goal.

The sophomore played 82 minutes in Arkansas’ win over North Carolina on Sunday and was the only Razorback other than goalie Katie Lund to go the full 90 against Baylor. She’s leading the squad in minutes played this season with 604.

In the season opener at UNC-Greensboro Hunter scored her lone goal on the season.